Lizzo is now a green-haired goddess.

The 35-year-old singer unveiled the new neon ‘do via an Instagram video on Monday, July 10. In the clip, Lizzo twirled her hair and whipped her mane around around before flipping the lights off, ​revealing the lock’s glow-in-the-dark feature. As she smiled, she used an audio clip from The Grinch, a nod to the character’s own spooky mane.

Lizzo complemented her hair makeover with fierce glam, including a matte face, a highlighted nose and overlined lips with a smokey eyeshadow. She finished the look with lots of glitter and long lashes. Her vibrant tresses were parted down the middle and worn in a half-up style with face-framing pieces cascading down her forehead.

“Glow n the dark hair for the Netherlands,” Lizzo captioned the video while tagging celebrity hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain. Fans were quick to share their excitement for her lively hairdo in her comments section. One follower wrote, “The color fits you so well 😍💚.” A second commented, “So bomb omg,” and a third added, “Omg I’m obsessed!”

Lizzo rocked the glow-in-the-dark hair while performing at the North Sea Jazz music festival earlier this week in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. During her show, she slayed in a leather jumpsuit that featured silver studs, a fringe lining at her legs, a zip-up front and sultry cutouts that exposed a bright yellow fabric underneath.

This isn’t the first time the “About Damn Time” singer has experimented with colorful hair. In June 2023, she revealed teal money pieces and matching highlights for the Glastonbury Festival. At the show, Lizzo sported a golden costume, which included a scoop neckline, sparkly embellishments and a skirt made of tassels. She topped the look off with matching eyeshadow and heels.

Earlier in June, Lizzo hopped on the Barbiecore trend and tried out hot pink hair. She gorgeously parted the wig down the middle and styled it in subtle waves. While she paired the colorful hair with a simple white T-shirt, her makeup and nails stole the show. The “Good As Hell” singer wore graphic eyeliner on her brow bone and waterline, which drew even more attention to her glittery eyeshadow. She topped the look off with rosy cheeks and overlined lips. Her nails were finished with 3-D emerald green and silver gems.