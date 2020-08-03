Check Out Madelaine Petsch's 1st Ever Fabletics Capsule Collection

Madelaine Petsch is teaming up with Kate Hudson’s activewear brand for the collection you didn’t know you needed!

On Saturday, August 1, Fabletics announced its first capsule collection with the 25-year-old Riverdale star. “After pouring my heart and soul into this for the past 12 months, I’m so proud to announce my new Fabletics collection is here!” she said in a statement from the brand. “I’m very detail-oriented, so I spent a lot of time perfecting every outfit and making sure you can wear them to the gym or in your daily life. Nothing was overlooked!”

The line includes lots of different athleisure wear options, from high-waisted leggings to cool zip-up jackets to geometric sports bras in hues of sky blue, chic blacks or bold red (which is a nod to her Riverdale character).

“As someone who loves fashion and practically lives in activewear between traveling, heading to set, and actually working out, I wanted to fuse high-performance, comfortable workout gear with the latest runway trends,” Petsch declared in the statement. “Every piece is my favorite!”

Ranging in sizes from XXS to 4X, for the first time ever the brand’s SculptKnit — a warp knit material that helps support your form while offering a flattering fit — is offered in plus-sizes.

The redhead stunner took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the launch, sharing a campaign pic of herself rocking the Red Hot Two-Piece Outfit standing in a silver ring. “IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “My fabletics collection is officially out in the world and I couldn’t be more excited for you to see it, feel it and wear it!”

You can shop the entire collection now at fabletics.com.

