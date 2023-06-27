A true Barbie girl. Margot Robbie revealed how she filmed the viral high heels scene that left fans with many questions.

During the April trailer for the Barbie movie, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 32, strutted in sparkly pink heels — but when she stepped out of them, her feet remained arched just like the plastic doll’s would. Robbie explained the behind-the-scenes magic in a recent interview with Fandango.

“I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor … for the shoes so I could get my feet out of them,” Robbie shared. “And I was holding onto a bar, but that’s it.”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress elaborated that she “always” asks directors to perform her own inserts. “I don’t like when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands” — or in this case, feet, she said. “I don’t like knowing that I didn’t do it.”

Followers were quick to comment on the TikTok clip of the interview Fandango posted on Saturday, June 24. “FINALLY! THE DETAILS WE NEEDED,” one social media user wrote. “She is such a perfect barbie,” a second follower gushed.

For the interview, Robbie stayed on theme in a hot pink corset top, finished with gold buckles at the straps. She paired her Barbiecore ensemble with a matching mini skirt, dangly heart-shaped earrings and loose beachy waves. The Australia native sported soft glam, including a light contour, rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow shades and mascara.

Ahead of Barbie’s premiere on July 21, Robbie has been slaying multiple outfits that reflect her character’s go-to color. On Sunday, June 25, Robbie rocked a fuchsia mini dress at the Barbie photocall in Los Angeles. The custom Valentino dress featured a halter neckline that crossed around her chest and had a cutout revealing her midriff. She paired the polka-dot ensemble with white stiletto heels, pearl jewelry and added another pop of color with a studded yellow bag.

The I, Tonya actress posed next to costar Ryan Gosling, who portrays Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor, 42, looked handsome in a pastel and cream-colored cardigan, black pants, a brown leather belt and matching watch. His blonde locks were parted down the side with strands swept in front of his forehead.

The dynamic duo wrapped their arms around each other and even posed in front of Barbie’s “dream car” — a bubblegum colored Corvette.