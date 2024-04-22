Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Mariah Carey Taps Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to Be Her ‘Super Glam Squad’ at Las Vegas Concert

By
Mariah Carey Invites Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks on Stage to Give Her a Makeover 118
Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks. Getty Images (3)

Mariah Carey brought out her star-studded “super glam squad” during her Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live show.

Carey, 55, tapped Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to fix her makeup while performing in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21. Midway through the concert, the two models hopped on stage and dramatically acted as Carey’s glam team as she sang “Say Somethin.’” Klum, 50, crouched down with a hairbrush and combed Carey’s blonde locks as Banks, 50, patted a makeup brush against the singer’s forehead, chest and legs.

Carey then hilariously grabbed the brush from Banks and swept it across her and Klum’s faces.

After their act, the women exited the stage as Carey blew them a kiss. She later reflected on the moment via Instagram.

BFF Goals! Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes Win Into Shirt

Related: Celebrity BFFs: Hollywood's Closest Pals

“Thank you so much gorgeous @heidiklum and @tyrabanks for volunteering to be my super glam squad for the night!” she captioned a number of pics of their performance. “Thanks for being such great sports! xoxo MC ❤️.”

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section. “WOW WHAT A MOMENT,” one social media user wrote, as another added, “BEAUTIFUL MOMENT! 😍.” Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Starrr gushed, “ICONICCCC.”

Klum and Banks also commemorated the moment with social media posts of their own.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

“A little Stage Glam with the one and only @mariahcarey and @tyrabanks,” Klum captioned pics from the night on Sunday.

Mariah Carey Invites Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks on Stage to Give Her a Makeover 119
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation

“For so many years, I’ve got glam done with @heidiklum,” Banks gushed alongside an Instagram reel. “It was so fun to turn the tables and glam up @mariahcarey on stage at her #vegas show! Her voice was like silk! I got goosebumps ALL night. We love you, MiMi! 💛TyTy.”

Style File: This Week in Looks

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

Carey has been friends with Banks and Klum for years. She and Banks met in the early 2000s when both the women modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

In this article

Heidi Klum's bio

Heidi Klum
Ryan Reynolds Kevin Hart and More Celebrities React to Nick Cannons Ever Growing Family

Mariah Carey
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!