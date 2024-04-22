Mariah Carey brought out her star-studded “super glam squad” during her Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live show.

Carey, 55, tapped Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to fix her makeup while performing in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21. Midway through the concert, the two models hopped on stage and dramatically acted as Carey’s glam team as she sang “Say Somethin.’” Klum, 50, crouched down with a hairbrush and combed Carey’s blonde locks as Banks, 50, patted a makeup brush against the singer’s forehead, chest and legs.

Carey then hilariously grabbed the brush from Banks and swept it across her and Klum’s faces.

After their act, the women exited the stage as Carey blew them a kiss. She later reflected on the moment via Instagram.

“Thank you so much gorgeous @heidiklum and @tyrabanks for volunteering to be my super glam squad for the night!” she captioned a number of pics of their performance. “Thanks for being such great sports! xoxo MC ❤️.”

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section. “WOW WHAT A MOMENT,” one social media user wrote, as another added, “BEAUTIFUL MOMENT! 😍.” Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Starrr gushed, “ICONICCCC.”

Klum and Banks also commemorated the moment with social media posts of their own.

“A little Stage Glam with the one and only @mariahcarey and @tyrabanks,” Klum captioned pics from the night on Sunday.

“For so many years, I’ve got glam done with @heidiklum,” Banks gushed alongside an Instagram reel. “It was so fun to turn the tables and glam up @mariahcarey on stage at her #vegas show! Her voice was like silk! I got goosebumps ALL night. We love you, MiMi! 💛TyTy.”

Carey has been friends with Banks and Klum for years. She and Banks met in the early 2000s when both the women modeled for Victoria’s Secret.