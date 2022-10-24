She got it from her mama! Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, are slaying the hair game.

The hitmaker, 52, shared a sweet photo of herself and her mini Mimi via Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, October 22. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!!” the “Honey” singer tweeted, adding several hearts and butterfly emojis.

In the photos, Carey and her little one are seen rocking identical braided hairstyles. The eye-catching look featured cornrows and big bouncy curls. The pair also sported metallic hair clips. “Roe Roe Diva! … And Mimi!!” the New York native wrote alongside the Instagram shot.

Carey and her daughter continued their coordination with their outfits. The duo complemented each other in black tops. The Grammy winner paired hers with a tulle skirt and belt while Monroe opted for a blue sequin miniskirt that was finished with a mesh hem. The pre-teen also wore a glossy leather jacket, black knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Carey, meanwhile, donned a pair of sparkly sandal heels. She also wore gold hoop earrings.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” artist had another matching moment with Monroe in September. Carey shared a sweet photo of the two rocking sweatsuits that celebrated the 25th anniversary of her Butterfly album.

The songstress shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Cannon, 41, recently welcomed his first child with LaNisha Cole — a daughter named Onyx — weeks before Brittany Bell gave birth to the pair’s third child together.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” the actor captioned a September 30 Instagram post. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

The Wild ’N Out cohost shares son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell, 34, twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with pregnant Abby De La Rosa and son Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after suffering from a brain tumor.

While Carey and Cannon coparent their kids, the musician doesn’t involve herself with her ex’s growing brood.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

When it comes to her parenting style, Carey told Us in 2021 that she’s a “cool mom.”

“I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she explained at the time. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”