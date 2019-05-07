He went there! Marlon Wayans took to Instagram during the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, to share a familiar look. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner both wore Versace to the big red carpet night in New York City.

The supermodel, 23, rocked a bright orange feathered gown with Tiffany & Co. accessories, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, wore a beaded skin-tight lilac purple and nude dress with feathers on the bottom, a feathered sleeves and a matching lilac wig.

However, if you thought their outfits looked familiar, you weren’t alone.

“White chicks 2… it writes itself,” Wayans, 46, posted on Instagram Monday night with a photo of the Jenner sisters next to a photo of himself and his brother Shawn Wayans in the 2004 comedy, where they dress in similar colors and strut down the runway.

That was just one of the many comparisons made throughout the night. Kendall shared a photo of the stepsisters from Cinderella, who wore similar colors, on her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of the evil sisters from Ella Enchanted. Later, she shared a still of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber.

On Twitter, the famous siblings were also compared to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Linda Cardellini in the Scooby Doo films.

Regardless of the comparisons, the designers still looked flawless – even if they couldn’t move well in their looks.“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella,” Kendall told E! on the red carpet. “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Kylie then added, “I can’t breathe a little, but I feel good.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!