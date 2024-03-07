Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley and more past Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models came together to celebrate the publication’s milestone achievement.

“Having a wonderful time with fabulous women from the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legend’s Shoot 💖,” Maye Musk wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. “@si_swimsuit cover girls. #SISwim60 #SISwimsuit #BeLegendary”

Musk’s post included a slideshow of black and white photos from behind the scenes of the shoot. One picture included Musk, 75, and Stewart, 82, chatting as they got ready to get in front of the camera. Another pic showed the duo with Brinkley, 70, gathered around on the set of the photoshoot.

Brinkley has appeared on the cover of SI three times and made her debut in 1975. The magazine shared a video of the model on set looking at a display of all the previous covers. She reflected on her first photoshoot with the magazine and how meaningful the moment was for her.

Related: Martha Stewart’s Most Glamorous Beauty Looks of All Time: Pics Martha Stewart, 78, is unafraid to let her followers know when she’s feeling herself. From sultry selfies that fans have deemed a “thirst trap” to photos of her hair and makeup looking flawless, the TV personality doesn’t hold back when she’s looking her best. One of her most buzzworthy moments of recent was shared via […]

“My first cover, that was incredible!” Brinkley gushed in the Tuesday clip. “I had no idea what it meant doing that cover.”

Brinkley explained that the moment in her career made her realize that she was “good enough.”

“It’s always what makes you, you,” she shared. “That’s the most original and the best part of you.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and editor-in-chief MJ Day reunited some familiar faces who once graced the cover in honor of the major milestone. In addition to Musk, Stewart and Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Paulina Porizkova, Kate Upton and more notable alums were invited back to pose.

“The L E G E N D S have arrived. ✨#SISwim60 #SISwimsuit #DiamondAnniversary,” the outlet captioned an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, March, 6.

While many of the returnees graced the cover in the past, Stewart appeared on the cover for the first time last year. In the May 2023 issue, Day explained that the meaning behind Stewart’s spread was to uplift all women.

Related: Heidi, Naomi and More '90s Supermodels Slay On the Runway: Then and Now Pics Ah, the ‘90s! The iconic decade transports Us back to bold lip liner, big hair, pencil-thin eyebrows and endless amounts of lip gloss. But it also reminds us of some of the greatest-ever moments in fashion — particularly because it’s when the term “supermodel” was born into existence. Before Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, there […]

“There is no theme — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she shared in the article. “But, the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

Stewart opened up about her modeling experience and what she did to prepare for it after the issue dropped.

“I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple months. I went to Pilates every other day,” she said during a May 2023 appearance on Today. “I live a clean life anyway. Good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare can do all that stuff, but it was kind of fun.”