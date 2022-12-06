Close call! Megan Fox barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction while wearing an ultra-mini crop top.

On Sunday, December 4, the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, attended fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s show during the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She looked super stylish in an all-pink ensemble. The New Girl alum rocked a funky feathered hat, vibrant bra top, bubblegum cargo pants and pointed pumps to the event.

Fox paired the daring number with silver accented jewelry and her stiletto-styled nails had a faint blue hue to them. Her brunette locks were styled in beachy waves, making her look effortlessly glamorous.

The tiny top beautifully wrapped around her body and showed off her dainty tattoos.

The “Forget Me Too” singer’s edgy outfit while performing that night included a fitted gray short sleeve top, spiked studded choker, black pants with a chain link design over it and bright pink guitar. Kelly also stunted silver hoops and a chunky bracelet to match the look.

The Till Death star is known to rule the color pink on the red carpet. At the Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink premiere, she posed alongside her beau, 32, in a fuchsia Nensi Dojaka mini dress. The strappy frock matched her bubblegum heels and pastel hair perfectly. To finish the look, she opted for a gorgeous blush lip and eyeshadow look.

For her fiancé’s look of the night in June, his tresses were also dyed a vibrant shade of pink and he added a pop of blue to his crop top and rocked a string of pearls around his neck.

Another noteworthy look the Tennessee native pulled off was a fitted set she wore to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The silky corset top and pants hugged Fox’s figure in all the right places and stayed true to the actress’s sexy style. Designed by Mach & Mach, the rosy ensemble had high waisted pants with an opening near the foot, revealing silver studs and her sparkly pumps finished with a bow on top of them. She also wore the same shimmery bow over her shoulders to match her shoes and donned a silver purse as well.

The brunette beauty’s hair was styled down and straight, making her look even more sleek and stylish. She opted for a soft glam look and peachy pout to complete the look.

The This is 40 actress and “I Think I’m Okay” singer are known to be one of Hollywood’s most unconventional couples. Shortly after getting engaged, Machine Gun Kelly revealed to Vogue on January 17 that the gorgeous emerald and diamond ring he proposed with was equipped with thorns around the band to make it hurt if she tries to take it off. “Love is pain!” he said at the time. They also admitted to Glamour UK on April 26 that the duo drinks each other’s blood “on occasion for ritual purposes only.”