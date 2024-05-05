Megan Fox has unveiled yet another new hairstyle.

“She’s a brunette again,” Fox, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 5, alongside a series of snaps of her new look.

In one pic, Fox showed off her dark brown hair, which was chopped above her shoulders. She styled it in loose waves as she posed for the camera in front of a white background.

Fox wore a red bandana tied around her neck as she rocked a denim jacket and white shirt while donning a rosy pink blush and a matte red lip.

Related: Bask in Megan Fox’s Edgy Style Evolution: Sheer Gowns, Latex Pants and More Megan Fox is always serving looks. Since becoming a household name in the early 2000s, the actress has slayed on and off the red carpet. The movie star is most known for Jennifer’s Body, in which she starred as a high school serial killer that possessed a preppy wardrobe filled with plaid skirts, low rise […]

In another photo, Fox posed for a selfie as she brought her hand underneath her chin revealing her blue manicure. She also rocked a black fuzzy sweater.

Fox’s new look comes after she recently showed off a different dramatic hairstyle. In April, the actress debuted a blue bob thanks to celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who used L’Oréal Paris’ hair dye in the shade Sapphire Smoke to have a blend of silver, purple and blue strands.

“Entering my jedi era,” Fox wrote via Instagram, alongside a pic of the bob, which was parted down the middle and exposed her dark roots. She gave the camera a pout as her strands perfectly framed her face.

Fox later took her blue hairstyle to another level when she debuted her extensions at a Celsius event during Coachella’s first weekend from April 12 to 14. (Coachella ran for a second weekend later that month.)

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Fox paired her waist-length extensions with a white tank top, denim shorts, a leather jacket and a straw cowgirl hat.

After the music festival, she posed for a makeup-free mirror pic while wearing a black bralette and low-waisted flannel pajamas.

“Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella,” she wrote in April while showing off her long clear nails and a silver nose ring. Her hair was worn down in beachy waves.