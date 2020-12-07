Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Body-ody-ody and 'Lets Her Real Hair Down'

Love her! Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to shake her booty and show off her natural hair.

On Saturday, December 5, the 25-year-old posted a video of herself dancing to “Movie” from her new album Good News in a tight little yellow number. But it wasn’t just her killer curves that got our attention. We also couldn’t help but admire the hitmaker’s natural hair, which she happens to shake just as well as her backside.

“Let my real hair down,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Now it’s MTS UNCUT.”

The “Savage” rapper shared another video a few hours later while getting her hair treated by her go-to hairstylist, Kellon Deryck. “Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair 💪🏽 ,” she captioned the second video showcasing her curly stands. “Drop any of your favorite black owned hair care lines for natural hair 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾.”

Fans did just that, sharing all kinds of brand recommendations. But there was one in particular that popped up more than once.

Gabrielle Union took to the comments to promote her very own haircare line Flawless By Gabrielle Union, commenting, “@flawlessbygu is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🖤🖤🖤.”

But she wasn’t the only one! Jasmine Sanders also recommended it, writing, “Girl check out @gabunion line @flawlessbygu 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾..”

Teaming up with her longtime hairstylist Larry Sims, Union teased the line for month before it dropped on Amazon at the start of August.

Deryck also took to his Instagram to share the video of the rapper’s new ‘do. “Before and after a deep cleanse, condition, and silk press😚 ,” he wrote. “I love @theestallion natural curls 😍😍.” So do we!

And who knows! Maybe Hot Girl Meg will follow in Union’s footsteps and team up with Deryck for another whole new natural hair care line.

