Exactly How Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 BET Awards Hairstyle Was Created

Megan Thee Stallion might not have been able to slay on the red carpet for the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28. But she still killed it for her virtual performance of her hit song “Savage.” And we got the inside scoop on how she got her stunning hairstyle.

“For Megan’s look, the edgy-ness of the desert performance called for a more textured, sleek look that allowed for lots of movement,” celeb hairstylist Kellon Deryck told Us. “So we created a sexy, chic hairstyle.”

Deryck’s main concern was keeping her hair healthy and hydrated. “When getting ready for Megan Thee Stallion’s BET performance in the desert, I had to make sure her natural hair stayed hydrated under her hair unit,” he explained. So after shampooing with Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo and Super Slip Detangling conditioner, he used the line’s Moisture Spa Recovery Mask. “I applied a generous amount throughout her hair and let it sit for 15 minutes in a plastic processing and conditioning cap then rinsed with cool water.” He then did the same process on the hair piece.

After that was all set, he gently blew dry her natural hair using Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition before braiding her hair to prep for the install. “Even though the unit had a curly texture, we decided to give it a blow out using [the same hair dryer] and the Wide Tooth comb attachment on high speed and 212 degree heat, for fast drying and styling.”

Then, to created a sleek finish, he used the Dyson Corrale Straightener and a few dollops of Dove’s Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse for a flawless “tousled, textured bedhead vibe.”

