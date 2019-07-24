



Melissa McCarthy may be a comedic genius, but the Oscar-nominated actress has is proving to be quite the phenom in fashion as well.

When speaking with Wall Street Journal Magazine for the August cover story, the 48-year-old opened up about her relationship with clothes and how it inspired her first collection released in 2015, Seven7.

Natalia Dyer Secretly Loved Her ‘Stranger Things’ Perm and More of Her Beauty Secrets

“I’ve been every shape and size that’s out there and I just found it harder and harder to find stuff,” she told the publication. “I thought, ‘I’m modern and young and want to wear what every body else is wearing.’ Why is this such a strange request?” This thinking resulted in her affordable, inclusive clothing line.

Although Seven7 is no longer in production, the Can You Please Forgive Me? star is working on something else new — and we’re excited. “I just wanted to make it a little smaller and more accessible. I wanted to work on keeping prices down and for it to be for everyone.”

McCarthy has always had a fascination with the fashion and industry, even before acting. She told the publication that she wanted to study at Fashion Institute of Technology. However, her parents thought New York would be too wild, so she enrolled at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale instead.

“You’d take these sewing classes, and they were like, ‘We’re going to make a potholder,’” she joked.

Even though she may have always been in touch with her sense of style, it definitely wasn’t always the same. She revealed that in high school she went through a bit of a rebellious phase that included raven blue-black hair courtesy of Clairol. “If Siouxsie Sioux and Robert Smith from The Cure had a baby, that was me,” she said. “In a way, it was my first time doing a character.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!