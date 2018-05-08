In case we needed further proof that Cindy Crawford DOES. NOT. AGE., the OG supermodel arrived at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, wearing a red Versace gown that was nearly identical to the dress she wore by the designer to the 1991 Oscars. Nearly three decades later, the catwalk queen looked — dare we say — even better than she did 27 years ago, as she walked the red carpet at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed event with husband Rande Gerber.

In 1991, the then-25-year-old beauty attended the Academy Awards with her boyfriend-at-the-time Richard Gere in a plunging scarlet design by the famed Italian fashion house. The column gown featured a deep-V neckline and halter top that the model paired with strappy black pumps and a sparkly evening bag. Her hair and makeup were equally minimal, opting for a dewy complexion and bouncy blowout.

Flash forward to 2018, and Cindy was once again a vision in red. Swapping the down-to-there V-neck for a less revealing (but no less sexy) sweetheart style, the curved halter-like straps and curve-defining fit remained the same. While the OG dress appeared to have a matte finish, Cindy’s Met Gala frock had a shimmering sheen that she accessorized with a coordinating red clutch and drop earrings.

Once again sporting her signature glow and voluminous locks, celeb makeup artist Francesca Tolot said the “sultry look” was “reminiscent of Renaissance period paintings.” Sticking with bronze and gold tones, Tolot mixed Lancome Color Design Eyeshadows in It List and Filigree with the brand’s five-pan palette in Bronze Amour 101 for an updated take on the classic smokey eye.

She then added warmth and dimension to her cheeks with the Lancome Cooling Cushion Blush in Splash Orange and Dual Finish Highlighter in Shimmering Buff. A combo of the Le Lip Liner in Rose, L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Poeme and L’Absolu Gloss in Cafe Creme completed the bronze goddess look.

The icon was simply stunning, and it’s easy to see where her supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber gets it from!

