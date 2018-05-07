Scarlett Johansson made a statement at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, that was totally unrelated to the evening’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. The actress walked the red carpet with boyfriend Colin Jost wearing an ombre red and pink gown by Marchesa — the fashion house helmed by Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman and her design partner Keren Craig.

While Marchesa’s ethereal, feminine designs were long sported by A-listers on the red carpet (Sandra Bullock wore a shimmering gold gown from the house to collect her 2010 Oscar for The Blind Side, and Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson and Blake Lively were all fans), the brand has appeared little — if at all — since the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein reached a fever pitch last year.

As Us reported, the design duo was busy prepping the label’s 2018 bridal collection, when the scandal first broke on October 5, 2017. The bridal presentation did not happen as planned, and the brand then declined to show its Fall-Winter 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in February — instead opting for a digital-only presentation.

Having stayed relatively quiet as of late, having Johansson stun in one of its creations at what is largely considered fashion’s biggest night will certainly put the brand back into the spotlight. Paired with an auburn pixie cut, the floral-embellished gown was soft, pretty and of the appropriate color-scheme for the Catholic-inspired gala.

While we have yet to hear from ScarJo as to why she chose to wear Marchesa, it will be interesting to see if other style stars follow suit on future red carpets.

