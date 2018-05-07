The look of love! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walked the carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 7.

Johansson, 33, stunned in a maroon dress, while the 35-year-old comedian wore a classic black tux. The pair were all smiles on the red carpet as they held on to one another.

Johansson recently made a surprise cameo as Ivanka Trump during the Saturday, May 5, episode of Saturday Night Live, the same episode Jost first referred to her as his girlfriend during his “Weekend Update” segment later that night.

The actress and the funnyman first sparked relationship rumors at the SNL season 42 afterparty in May 2017. The pair were later spotted on a trip to Montauk, New York, during July 4 weekend and seen kissing in NYC in November 2017. They made their first public appearance as a couple later that month at the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles on April 23.

“Their eyes lit up when they looked at each other,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time.

An insider told Us late last year that Jost “wants to marry” Johansson.

“He loves to take her out and show her off,” the insider explained. “He’s head over heels.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She shares daughter Rose with the French journalist.

