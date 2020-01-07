Miley Cyrus Debuts New Short Haircut for the New Year, Teases New Music

Shagadelic! Miley Cyrus lopped off her hair for the new year, revealing her new layered shag on Instagram as she teased new music.

“New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!” Cyrus, 27, wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 26, captioning photos of her new ‘do.

The pop star previously got a DIY haircut from mom Tish Cyrus in November. In an Instagram video Tish, 52, shared at the time, she cut off about two inches of Miley’s hair. “Giving @mileycyrus a little B-day haircut!! #staytuned #itsgood,” she wrote, captioning the clip.

Miley might not have been content with her mom’s handiwork, though, because she paid a visit to celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger two days later and got a choppy, shoulder-length hairdo that Hershberger said had a “punk vibe.”

As for her new music, the Grammy nominee is expected to release She Is Miley Cyrus, her seventh studio album, this year. The album will be comprised of three EPs — She Is Coming, She Is Here, and She Is Everything — the first of which Miley released in May 2019.

The singer opened up about the inspiration behind the album in her cover story in Elle’s August 2019 issue. “‘She’ does not represent a gender,” she explained. “‘She’ is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. ‘She’ is a force of nature. ‘She’ is power. ‘She’ can be anything you want to be, therefore, ‘she’’ is everything. ‘She’ is the super she. ‘She’ is the she-ro. ‘She’ is the She-E-O.”

Miley has released two singles from the album so far, “Mother’s Daughter” and “Slide Away,” and she teased two more tracks in the interview, including the song “Never Be Me.”

“The chorus says, ‘If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for stable, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for someone that’ll be all that you need, that’s never going to be me,’” Cyrus, who’s dating Cody Simpson following her 2019 split from husband Liam Hemsworth, told Elle. “When I first played it for [producer] Mark Ronson, he was like, ‘You can’t say that. You have guy fans, and they’re not going to understand what you mean. I don’t even understand what you mean.’ And I’m like, ‘But you wouldn’t say anything about it if a man came in and played that record.’ And then two days later, he hit me up and he’s like, ‘You’re absolutely right. I totally get your perspective.’”