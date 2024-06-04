Miley Cyrus works out in the most stylish way.

Cyrus, 31, opened up about her gym routine — which includes exercising in heels — during a cover story with W Magazine published on Monday, June 3. “My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform,’ so that’s why I practice in my heels,” she said.

“The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe,” Cyrus explained, adding she mostly trains “in heels” because she’s interested in “feminizing the workout space.”

“So much of the workout equipment is ugly,” the singer quipped.

Besides toning her legs by wearing pumps, Cyrus credits sobriety for her toned physique. “My lifestyle is extremely clean,” she explained.

Cyrus made performing in heels look easy at the 2024 Grammys in March. Moments after taking home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Flowers,” she sang the tune while dancing on the stage in strappy stiletto heels.

She paired the footwear with a vintage Bob Mackie dress featuring a silver beaded design, a bralette top, a cutout over her torso and a high-low skirt complete with sparkly fringe.

For glam, Cyrus donned soft eyeshadow, a subtle winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was swept back into a voluminous blowout.

Earlier in the evening, she sported a gold Maison Margiela sheer frock on the red carpet.

Cyrus opened up about winning her first Grammy while chatting with W Magazine, sharing she was confused on what the criteria was. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys,” she said. “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f—k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f—k was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Cyrus also won her second Grammy in March for Record of the Year for “Flowers.”