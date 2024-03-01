Tish Cyrus is a proud mom.

Tish, 56, praised daughter Miley Cyrus for calling out the crowd last month at the Grammys during her performance of “Flowers” at the awards show. “I was so glad she did that because you know how it is,” Tish told guest Wiz Khalifa during the Thursday, February 29, episode of her “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast, which she cohosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus. “It’s like you’re too cool for school to get up, you know you wanna get up and dance. So I was so glad she called it out.”

“It made me happy as a performer,” Wiz, 36, said, agreeing with Tish. “I always love her performances. Her voice is amazing, her attitude is amazing. And while the show was going on I was telling somebody how difficult it is to perform in those environments because it’s so stiff. She made the room uncomfortable by being herself. That was the best performance she could have gave.”

At the Grammys, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, Miley, 31, sang her song “Flowers” right after winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. While performing, she encouraged the audience to dance with her by saying between lyrics, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”

The crowd then cheered her on and danced.

Elsewhere in her performance, Miley celebrated her first Grammy win by tweaking the lyrics of “Flowers” to, “I didn’t want to leave you, but had to / I didn’t want to fight, but we did / Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!” Stars including Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini threw their hands in the air to cheer her on.

Later that night, Miley also took home the trophy for Record of the Year for “Flowers.”

During her acceptance speech, Miley noticeably left dad Billy Ray Cyrus out of her speech. She thanked Tish and Brandi, 36, as well as her “love” Maxx Morando. In the past year, Miley was seemingly more supportive of her mom’s marriage to Dominic Purcell than Billy Ray’s nuptials with Firerose.

Miley, Brandi and brother Trace Cyrus attended Tish and Dominic’s wedding in August 2023, while Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus did not.

Last month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Tish stole Dominic, 54, from Noah, 24. “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” the insider said, adding that Tish “was aware” of the situation.

Days later, on Thursday, February 29, another source told Us that the mother-daughter duo “haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic.”

“Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this,” the insider said, sharing that Noah and Purcell were involved for “about 8 to 9 months.”

The family “rift is real,” the insider added.