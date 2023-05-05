A vision in red! Millie Bobby Brown sparkled at the Osaka Comic Con Opening Ceremony.

The Stranger Things star, 19, arrived at the Japan convention on Friday, May 5, in a sultry studded outfit. The cherry number, by Annie’s Ibiza, featured a crop top, short-shorts, matching jacket and cowgirl boots. Each piece of the ensemble was bedazzled in colorful rhinestones that had the Enola Holmes actress glimmering all day.

For glam, the U.K. native rocked soft makeup, featuring dewey foundation, filled-in eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her brunette tresses were slicked back into an updo with her ends fashionably poking out.

At the three-day event, the Che Damsel actress took the stage with Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen. The duo broke a snake barrel to symbolize new beginnings. While her outfit was seriously stylish, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Netflix star’s engagement ring.

In April 2023, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star announced she and longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were engaged after nearly two years of dating. In the adorable Instagram photo, Bongiovi, 20, wrapped his arms around Brown while she grabbed onto his muscles. The actress, who donned a lacey white blouse and pearly nails, beamed a smile to the camera and donned a lacey white blouse and pearly nails while showing off the dazzling sparkler.

The Florence by Mills founder captioned the post using lyrics from Taylor Swift’s hit song “Lover.” “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍,” she penned under the sweet snap. Fans were quick to show their support in her comments section.

“Congratulations you guys are so made for each other,” one person wrote. A second follower commented, “Wishing you allll the happiness and love in the world, you deserve it and are oh so worthy!!!” More added their congratulatory messages.

Bongiovi also took to social media to celebrate the proposal with a carousel of loving photos of the couple. In the first, the twosome looked off into the distance while posing on the beach. The second image featured the Sweethearts actor tucking a piece of hair behind Brown’s ear.

While some fans have expressed their concern about the duo’s young age, Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, defended his son on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” the “It’s My Life” singer, 61, said during the May 2023 episode. “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”