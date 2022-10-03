Glammed to perfection! Naomi Campbell looked like a breath of fresh air at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 52, donned the rosiest cheeks and silkiest lip for the highly anticipated presentation on Sunday, October 2 — and her makeup artist, Esther Edeme, gave Us Weekly the 411 on how it all came together. “She just wanted to look fresh, glowy and awake,” Edeme shared, adding that the catwalk star wanted her outfit to be the statement.

For the event, Campbell wowed in a black double-breasted coat, which she wore atop a feather-adorned blouse and white wide-leg pants. She accessorized with squared sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek side bun.

With that in mind, Edeme went to work using all Pat McGrath products. “With Naomi, everything is always pretty quick because she doesn’t like sitting in the chair for too long. I do the base first and then we go from there. This was actually pretty simple because she didn’t want any eyeshadow … She wanted to keep it soft and simple,” Edeme said.

After Campbell prepped her own skin, Edeme began the beat with McGrath’s Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence, which was spread throughout, giving the runway star a dewy base. Next, the beauty guru applied the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation in Medium Deep 27. She then added the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer 20 as “[Campbell] likes a strong contour.” Edeme also used setting powder and bronzer.

Afterward, the makeup expert went in with the Pat McGrath Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black. The look was completed with brand’s Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Lovestruck and the Lust: Gloss in Aphrodisiac, which is a peachy shade.

The Valentino show was a star-studded affair. In addition to Campbell, the preview was attended by Zendaya, Lori Harvey, Florence Pugh, Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. The runway was just as enamoring as the guest list as the label’s creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled a dazzling collection — which was vastly different from the Barbiecore pieces he debuted in March.

His latest creations included sheer dust coats, whimsical mini dresses, patterned cape gowns, textured power suits and structured frocks — all covered in soothing earth tones like brown, gray and beige.