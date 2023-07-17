Nicole Kidman is aware of the chatter surrounding her February 2022 Vanity Fair cover.

The 56-year-old actress took a major fashion risk, gracing the front page in a tiny miniskirt by Miu Miu. The piece — which debuted on the fashion house’s spring/summer 2022 runway — featured a pleated construction and nearly exposed Kidman’s bum. She styled the garment with a deconstructed crop top by the luxury label and heeled loafers.

“I make the most random, crazy choices,” Kidman said during a Sunday, July 16, appearance on Stellar magazine’s “Something to Talk About” podcast, which coincides with her appearance on the magazine’s latest cover. “I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences. Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or, ‘Oh, my God, yeah, I’d love to wear that.’”

She added: “I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried.”

Kidman previously opened up about the miniskirt to Vogue in May 2022, confessing that she begged to wear the look.

“I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” Kidman recalled. “[My stylist] Katie Grand was like, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’”

In addition to Kidman, stars including Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, Hunter Schafer and Zendaya have also dared to wear the skirt.

Since the viral moment, Kidman has continued to slay covers and red carpets.

At the premiere of her new series, Special Ops: Lioness, in London on July 11, Kidman was a must-see in a black halter gown by Saint Laurent. The glamorous number featured a completely open bodice and a cape. Kidman teamed the dress with sheer gloves and wore her hair in an updo with face-framing tendrils.

Earlier that day, Kidman was spotted in a gray suit by Ferragamo, which she rocked with pointed-toe boots.

Kidman stars in Special Ops: Lioness alongside Zoe Saldana. The series follows Saldana’s Joe as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the “tip of the spear” in the CIA’s war on terror, per IMDb.

The show also stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Dave Annable.