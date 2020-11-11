As easy as one, two, three! Nicole Scherzinger shares her hilarious and simple tips for slaying in an itty-bitty bikini.

On Tuesday, November 10, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to show off her incredible bikini body in a series of snaps, as she lay alongside a pool at sunset. In the accompanying caption, she put down how she poses for these sexy shots. “Suck in, don’t breath and….ARCH,” she wrote, before jokingly noting, “Look natural 👌🏽.”

A-listers loved the sexy pics and joke, chiming in on the comments with fire emojis and crying laughing faces. “It’s working,” Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. wrote.

And Jenny McCarthy was in full awe. “Thank God I don’t have to sit next to you,” she commented, referring to their roles as judges on The Masked Singer. “Grateful Ken [Jeong] is the buffer.”

But Scherzinger wrote back, praising McCarthy’s killer figure, “are you kidding me! Your baaawdy be 👀 👀 👀 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️.” And she’s not wrong!

The former Pussycat Doll then continued to poke fun at herself, posting a video to her Instagram Story showcasing how she struck the different poses to get the shots she wanted. “When you trying to get that right angle,” she wrote above the short clip.

Scherzinger isn’t the only star to keep it real when it comes to swimsuit pics. Back in May, Cardi B admitted to sucking in her stomach while posing in a black string bikini. “I suck the s–t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated,” she wrote in the caption on May 26.

The 28-year-old rapper then took it even further, sharing a video of herself letting her stomach go in the tiny two-piece. Walking towards the camera, she keeps her tummy sucked in. She then proceeds to turn to the side, letting go of the air. She captioned this incredibly relatable clip, “Suck it in life.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)