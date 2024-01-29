Your account
North West Gives a Hilarious and ‘Honest’ Review of Mom Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Line: ‘It’s a Yes’

By
North West Courtesy of Kim and North/TikTok

When it comes to makeup reviews, you can count on North West to give her honest opinion.

The 10-year-old took to TikTok on Saturday, January 27, to give a hilarious review of her mom Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim makeup launch.

“SKKN by Kim. Honest makeup review,” North told the camera, holding up two giant stacks of lipstick and lip liners from the collection.

She then held up an eyeshadow palette complete with neutral brown, gray, cream and black tones, before swatching the colors on her arm for viewers to see.

“Really neutral. I like it” North began. “Dinner, […] with your makeup on. […] This is classic Kim,” she said, adding, “This is what she would wear, like, all the time.”

KARDASHIAN GENERATION

The rest of the video was sped-up, and showed North applying a very creative eye-makeup look, featuring heavy black eyeshadow that covered the entirety of her eyelids, including above her eyebrows.

@kimandnorth

What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha😂

♬ original sound – Kim and North

By the end of the video, North added a star-shaped design to her eyelids, along with touches of white eyeshadow throughout. She topped the look off with a dark colored lip liner.

North finished the video by blowing a kiss to the camera and praising her mom’s makeup line. “Finished look,” she said, throwing up a peace sign. “It’s a yes. It’s giving.”

The video, which lasted for over five minutes, has garnered over 23 million views. It was uploaded to the TikTok account, @kimandnorth, which is run and supervised by Kardashian, 43.

The Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Most Extravagant Birthday Parties: Carnivals, Jungles and More

Kardashian captioned the video: “What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha😂.”

SKKN by Kim, which was launched as a skincare line in June 2022, announced the release of its first makeup collection on Friday, January 26.

“Through a combination of buildable payoff, comfortable wear, and high-performance formulas, our cosmetics collection offers a sophisticated upgrade to makeup bag must-haves,” Kardashian saidin an Instagram post published that same day.

The reality star’s previous beauty brand, KKW Beauty, launched in June 2017 before she shut it down in August 2021. As well as daughter North, Kardashian shares daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

