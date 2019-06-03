At 5-years-old, North West has already secured one of the most coveted jobs in fashion — Kim Kardashian’s styling assistant.

On Sunday, June 2, the mom of four posted a series of pictures on Instagram thanking Domenico Dolce — half of the Dolce & Gabbana design team — for the embellished white jumpsuit the reality star wore for her anniversary date with Kanye West. The rapper surprised his wife of five years with tickets to see one of Celine Dion‘s final shows in Vegas on Saturday, May 25.

“Thank you Domenico,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the series of photos, adding, “I hope North was a good assistant.”

The first few shots are just of the KKW Beauty founder lounging on a couch in her crisp ensemble. But the fourth is a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her fitting that shows the designer working on the back while North seems to be helping secure something in the front.

As a mini fashionista herself, North of course looks stylish in a shiny silver floor-length dress with her hair pulled into a half-ponytail.

This isn’t the first time mama Kim has shared her daughter’s love of fashion on social media. Back in April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos to Twitter that showed the young girl in a pink print snakeskin ensemble complete with a matching pair of stiletto boots. It appears when her mom told her she couldn’t wear the shoes the 5-year-old had a total meltdown (because the outfit isn’t complete without the boots and North knows it).

On May 2, the 38-year-old star Instagrammed a snap of North looking cool in a pair of shades from Kim’s Carolina Lemke sunglasses collection. To further accessorize the look she rocked some chunky jewelry in the form of shoulder-length earrings and a cuff bracelet. “I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things.”

