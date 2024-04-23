Oliva Munn is making the streets of New York City a bit chicer.

Munn, 43, stepped out in two classy outfits while doing press in the Big Apple on Monday, April 22. First, she rocked a silky gray suit featuring a double-breasted blazer and straight-leg pants. She teamed the look with a white shirt, pearl earrings and a matching ring and silver heels.

For glam, Munn beamed with soft makeup including rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, pink lips and long lashes. She pushed her brunette hair back and wore her strands in soft curls.

Later on Monday, Munn donned a bright orange frock featuring a halter top, a small cutout on her chest, a pleated belt and a flowy skirt finished with a white painted pattern.

Munn took out her earrings and swapped her silver heels for gold sandals. She kept the same glam for the outing.

The actress’ back-to-back outings come as she’s been sharing how she is coping with her breast cancer diagnosis. She revealed the news via Instagram last month.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” she wrote. “I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara [Potts] had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.”

Munn went on to reveal she was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later and has undergone “four surgeries” including a double mastectomy.

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice,” she continued. “I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

Munn concluded the post by thanking her doctors and her partner, John Mulaney, for being so supportive.

Earlier this month, she opened up about covering her mastectomy scars. “I have some divots and dents on one side of my body near where the lymph nodes were, and they had to really dig out,” she told People. “And I’ve been wearing some dresses on the red carpet that made me a little stressed out at times.”