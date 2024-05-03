Your account
Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Her Shirt Designing Skills With ‘Guts’ Tour Tank Top

Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her Own Shirt to Wear at Dublin Guts Show
Olivia Rodrigo is a DIY queen.

Rodrigo, 21, showed off her shirt designing skills via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 2. In the pic, she laid a cropped white tank top on a table and took fabric markers to it. “Guinness is Good 4 U,” she wrote on the shirt, referencing her 2021 hit, “Good 4 U.” Rodrigo wore the shirt during her Thursday show in Dublin, which is where Guinness originated.

For her performance, as part of her Guts World Tour, Rodrigo paired the top with high-waisted crystal embellished shorts and ripped tights. She completed her ensemble with black Doc Martens boots, cherry red lips and beachy waves.

This isn’t the only fabulous getup Rodrigo has sported on her tour. Her onstage wardrobe consists of sparkly sets, fitted rompers, bejeweled dresses and more. One of her standout outfits features a silver chainmail bra top and matching miniskirt. The singer regularly pairs the set with fishnet tights and chrome chain necklaces.

Olivia Rodrigo Wears Carrie Bradshaw Shirt for Sold-Out NYC Show

When she’s not rocking concert attire, Rodrigo can be seen hitting the red carpet in glamorous gowns. In March, she rocked a vintage Gianni Versace dress from the designer’s spring/summer 1995 collection. The frock featured a V-neck, double straps, red crystal embellishments and a silky white skirt.

She teamed the sparkly dress with winged eyeliner and dark red lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and worn in soft curls.

Rodrigo brought the heat at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a sparkly Versace gown featuring 150,000 Swarovski crystals. The fitted frock was complete with thin straps and a plunging back. Rodrigo topped her look off with black nails and diamond rings that spelled out her album GUTS, which she dropped in September 2023.

For glam, she sported soft makeup and wore her hair down and straightened.

