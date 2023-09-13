Your account
How Olivia Rodrigo Got Her ‘Fresh and Clean’ Makeup Glow at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Olivia Rodrigo was effortlessly elegant at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards thanks to soft glam brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park.

Park used all NARS products on the 20-year-old singer for the Tuesday, September 12, ceremony, creating a natural glow with a subtle winged eye. Park exclusively told Us Weekly that the goal was to give Rodrigo a “fresh and clean” appearance to allow her sparkly Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown “be the statement.”

“I wanted to highlight Olivia’s skin, so we used the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation to layer coverage but give a skin-like finish,” Park explained. Next, she used the brand’s blush stick, The Multiple, in Copacabana and the Liquid Blush in the shade Orgasm “for a soft pop of color” on her cheeks.

For her eyes, Park used the Laguna Quad Eyeshadow to “naturally sculpt and build around [Rodrigo’s] eye” and the Climax Liquid Eyeliner “to shape and extend out a wing.” Park topped the look off with a light pink lip, using the Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick and the Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil.

Rodrigo didn’t only stun on the red carpet, but she commanded attention while performing a medley of her songs “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” during the awards show.

“For the performance, I had a few criteria for choosing the perfect red lipstick,” Park told Us. “I needed to find a true bright red lipstick that perfectly matched her red Sandy Liang outfit,” which featured a bra top and skater skirt. “I also needed the texture to be smooth, hydrating but packed with pigment.”

Park created the “perfect red” by layering “lip products to ensure coverage and longevity.” First, she filled in the whole lip with the Precision Lip Liner in Porquerolles and the Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil in 185 Cruella. “After blotting a few times, we sealed the color with the NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop. The Afterglow Lip Shine in Triple X was used on top to give a touch of shine,” she said.

While Rodrigo’s timeless look came together in one night, Park told Us that she started preparing for the night “a week before” to explore “different directions” of makeup options

Park also works with stars including Sadie Sink, Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie and more.

