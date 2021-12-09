Family goals! Olivia Wilde paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to get two special designs honoring her children — and they’re are as sweet as can be.

The 37-year-old actress shared a photo of the finished tattoos with her 4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 9. The image, reposted from the Los Angeles-based tattoo expert, depicts “Otis” written in script on her right forearm, and “Daisy” in the same font on her left.

Dr. Woo captioned the black-and-white photo, “Mommas love ✍🏼💕.”

Wilde shares Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who they welcomed to the world in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The former couple called it quits in November 2020, after seven years of engagement. They started dating in 2011 and Sudeikis popped the question in 2013, when Wilde was pregnant with Otis.

This isn’t Wilde’s first time going under the tattoo gun, nor is it her first time getting a sentimental design. On her left forearm, she has a tattoo that reads “all love, A” in typewriter-inspired font. “It’s in honor of my late uncle Alexander Cockburn,” she revealed on Reddit in 2013. “He was a dear dear friend. The tattoo is the last phrase he wrote to me. All love, A. It reminds me to love everyone, just as he did.”

And in July 2018, she got a large constellation design on her forearm, which is seemingly dedicated to Otis. She posted a photo of the tattoo to Instagram and in the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Heatwave activities include…✨🌙✨,” followed by, “For my little o.”

The Booksmart director isn’t the only celebrity who’s gotten inked for her children in the past year. In May, Tori Spelling had each of her kid’s initials inked on her forearm. And in July, Jana Kramar got a delicate script design that read “JolieJace,” in honor of her daughter Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.

Last year, there was no shortage of tribute tattoos either. Perhaps most famously, Madonna got her first-ever tattoo: the letters L, R, D, M, S, and E in honor of her six children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere. The ink — which lives on the music icon’s wrist in typewriter font — was courtesy of the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood.