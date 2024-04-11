Olivia Wilde just gave a timeless silhouette a sexy and modern upgrade.

Wilde, 40, attended the Thursday, April 11, opening celebration of Tiffany & Co.’s “Tiffany Wonder” exhibition in Tokyo, wearing a little black dress. From the front, Wilde’s frock featured a sweetheart neckline and a shift-inspired construction that fell elegantly on her figure. As she turned to the side, posing for photographers, the dress offered a skin-baring surprise thanks to carefully placed slits and an open back, giving the classic frock a modern and youthful feel.

Wilde paired the design with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. — of course — as well as black sandal heels. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for soft glam that included warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip.

When it comes to fashion, Wilde is all about elevating an unwavering aesthetic.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, she wore a plunging black gown by Carolina Herrera. The floor-length dress gave the feel of Old Hollywood but was also perfectly on trend thanks to ruching at the sides. Wilde added drama with minimal makeup, allowing for her striking cat eye to stand out.

In February, at the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, Wilde revived pencil skirts — but with a twist. Hers came in the form of cargos, and she paired the piece with a sheer tank that exposed her breasts. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and leather gloves.

Wilde wasn’t the only one to bare all at the Tiffany & Co. preview. Zoë Kravitz, Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss and Georgia May Jagger also freed the nipple.

Kravitz, 35, went braless under a sheer brown dress teamed with glossy pumps. Hosk, 35, for her part, wore a plunging polka dot top underneath a pinstripe skirt suit. Moss, 21, showed off her figure in a fitted black gown, and Jagger’s look mirrored Wilde’s getup.