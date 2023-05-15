Olivia Wilde committed a wedding fashion faux pas. The actress wore a white dress to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown’s nuptials at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday, May 13.

For the couple’s big day, Wilde, 39, donned an ivory slip dress with a sexy open back. The Booksmart director explained her reason for sporting the look via Instagram on Sunday, May 14. “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” the House alum wrote over a snap of her ensemble.

In a follow-up post, Wilde shared a snap of herself hugging Underwood, 31, and Brown, 40. “The grooms approved,” read a message atop the photo. (Wilde has been friends with Brown — a political strategist — for years.)

Underwood took to Instagram on Monday, 15, to gush over the ceremony. “Peace. What a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families. Thank you for the love and support,” the Bachelor alum captioned a video compilation of images from the special occasion.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The pair’s wedding comes after the two had been dating for over two years. The lovebirds announced their engagement in February 2022. “Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with his then-fiancé.

Fans first met Underwood during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He was eliminated after the hometown dates, later returning to reality TV on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. He was named the season 23 Bachelor lead, where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph. The duo — who didn’t get engaged during the finale — continued dating after the series, but broke up in 2020. Underwood publicly came out as gay during a Good Morning America interview in April 2021.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he shared at the time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

A few months later, Underwood made headlines after he was seen kissing Brown in Hawaii. “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” Underwood exclusively told Us in December 2021 of being with Brown.

Wilde, for her part, is single and ready to mingle following her split from Harry Styles in November 2022. (She and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis share son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.)

“Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” a source exclusively told Us in March.