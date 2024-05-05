There’s one thing that Paris Hilton can’t wait to teach her daughter, London, and that’s the art of the spray tan.

“I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, ‘The usual?’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ Because usually I like to be really tan. But I wasn’t thinking about you,” Hilton, 43, said in a TikTok on Saturday, May 4, as she held 6-month-old London in her arms. “You’re so pale!”

Hilton, who wore a floor-length white dress and her long blonde locks in loose waves, stood while holding London in front of a rack of dresses. London, for her part, matched her mom’s all-white ensemble with a white lace dress and pale pink ballet flats and a bow that wrapped around her head.

“You’ve never been in the sun and I can’t spray tan you,” Hilton said, before asking with a smile, “Can you? Just kidding. It’s Tan Luxe. It’s natural.”

Hilton captioned her upload, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @Tan_Luxe spray tan!”

Hilton announced the birth of her daughter in November 2023, surprising fans after once again not revealing that she was expecting a child via surrogate. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton captioned an Instagram photo of a pink outfit with the baby’s name on it.

In the comment section of her post, a fan wrote, “OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!! 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀💕💕💕,” to which Hilton replied, “💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲.”

Hilton also shared a TikTok video where she and her husband, Carter Reum, told her family about their newest addition.

“Phoenix, we’re about to surprise everyone and tell them that you have a sister,” Reum, 43, told the couple’s eldest child, Phoenix, now 15 months. “Wow, they’re gonna fall out of their chairs! Isn’t that exciting? I love you, kid.”

Hilton and Reum confirmed Phoenix’s birth in January 2023. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton wrote via Instagram, alongside a pic of Phoenix’s hand holding hers.

Following London’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hilton and Reum — who tied the knot in November 2021 — were “thrilled.” The insider added, “They have always wanted a little girl.”

The source noted that their daughter has been “a dream come true for the whole family.”

“Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister,” the insider revealed. “Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together.”