Paris Hilton is putting an artful spin on the classic blazer dress.

The 43-year-old socialite attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9, in a black deconstructed blazer dress by Mugler featuring geometrically-shaped cut-outs throughout.

The dress cinched in at the waist before flaring out slightly at her hips. Hilton paired the unique frock with sheer tights featuring a single seam down the front, a black leather purse and oversized black sunglasses.

Hilton wore her hair up in a chic bun save for one face framing side bang. She sported black liquid eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup neutral for the occasion.

The cut-out black dress is a drastic switch up from the sparkly pink looks that Hilton is typically known to wear.

The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards is an annual awards ceremony that debuted in March 2023. According to its website, it is “a nonprofit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.”

Winners are provided with nearly $500,000 in funding as well as with mentorships to assist them in building their brands.

The finalists were selected by board members Tan France, Karla Welch, Anne Crawford, Maha Dakhil, Laura Brown and Tania Fares. This group also selected the winners, along with advisory members including designers Phillip Lim and Isabel Marant.

This year’s winners included jewelry designer Ashley Harris (the Inclusivity Award), Batsheva Hay (the Sustainability Award), Esha Soni (the Accessories Award), MoAnA Luu (the Jewelry Award), Yamil Arbaje (the Graduate Award) and Harbison Studio (the Ready-to-Wear Award).

In addition to Hilton, the ceremony was teeming with celebrities, including Jenna Dewan, Sophia Bush, Jessica Biel, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio, Nina Dobrev and Selma Blair. It took place at a private home in Los Angeles and was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.