Paris Hilton is not saying goodbye to her long hair anytime soon.

Hilton, 43, opened up about getting a trendy haircut in the 2000s, sharing she doesn’t see herself rocking the ‘do ever again. “My Tinkerbell haircut was very in back then, but when I look at it now, I am like, ‘It was just so short,’” she told Vogue in an article published on Thursday, June 27.

“I don’t think I would ever do that again,” she continued, referencing the chin-length bob and fringe she rocked in 2001. “I love a cute bob, but that was just something else,” she quipped.

Now, Hilton’s signature platinum blonde hair cascades to her midriff. She regularly parts her locks down the middle and rocks beachy waves, straightened strands and chic updos.

While Hilton isn’t looking to revive the Tinkerbell coiffure, she’s revived a number of other Y2K trends through the years, including the velour tracksuit.

Known for wearing hot pink Juicy Couture sets in the early 2000s, Hilton launched her own line of athleisure in June 2022.

She teased the sets in March 2022, modeling a number of red, pink and black bedazzled ensembles. Hilton’s velour pants retail for $95, while her zip-ups sell for $115 a piece.

Hilton again sported her collection in November 2022 and gushed about her love for the style via Instagram.

“✨Since the early 2000’s, I’ve been obsessed with tracksuits and practically live in them, so it’s been a dream to create my own🥰,” she captioned the post. “My tracksuits are made with the softest velour fabric and I’ve chosen the cutest colors and designs ✨.”

Besides tracksuits, Hilton is also here for low-rise jeans, another Y2K fad. In March, she shared a number of pics of her rocking the look from the early 2000s. “Hot Take 🔥 Low rise jeans should make a comeback 💁🏼‍♀️✨,” she wrote at the time.