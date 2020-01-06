Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she’ll be auctioning off the Ralph & Russo suit she wore to the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony to help fight the Australian bushfires. 10 Most Stylish Couples at the 2020 Golden Globes

The 34-year-old star shared the news in the press room after accepting her award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series on Sunday, January 5.

“We’ve hatched an amazing plan with Ralph & Russo, the Australian designers who created this incredible couture suit, which is the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever worn,” said Waller-Bridge in a video shared by Variety. “We’re going to auction it and the money raised will go towards relief in Australia.”

“It’s a beautiful idea from the team and I’m excited to be part of that,” the actress concluded.

The London fashion label took to Instagram on Sunday, January 5, to share a photo of the Golden Globe winner’s stunning ensemble.

The Ralph & Russo team captioned the pic, “British actress, writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge looked effortlessly chic at the 77th annual @goldenglobes wearing a black tailleur crafted in Chantilly lace, featuring a silk duchess tuxedo lapel and a geometric black and gold ribbon appliqué finished with hand embellishment.”

Waller-Bridge is one of many celebrities who have been giving back in the wake of the catastrophic bushfires. Husband and wife Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced on Saturday, January 4, that they donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services. Urban and Kidman posted a photo on Instagram with information about who to donate to. In the caption, Urban wrote, “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”

A day prior, P!nk announced that she’s donating , too. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the singer shared on her Instagram feed. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”