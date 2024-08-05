Pregnant Hailey Bieber is fierce in red.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, to show off pics of a chic date night he had with Hailey, 27, who showed off her growing baby bump in a ruby frock from Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy. The Sueded Stretch Knotted Mini Dress featured a high neckline, tie at her shoulder and bodycon silhouette.

Hailey elevated the piece with her signature bedazzled “B” necklace, dainty gold earrings from Heaven Mayhem and butter yellow Jacquemus slingback pumps.

For glam, the Rhode founder donned soft makeup including rosy cheeks, glossy lips and long lashes. Hailey parted her down the middle and slicked her locks back into a bun.

Justin, 30, for his part opted for a ribbed sweater featuring a deep V-neck, long khaki shorts, a brown leather belt and white loafers. He completed his look with a gray hat.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Justin shared adorable pics of him giving Hailey a kiss.

Jenner, 26, who has been longtime friends with Hailey, later reposed a snap of the model wearing her design via Instagram. “Does it get any cuter than this???” she captioned the image.

Hailey and Justin announced they’re expecting their first baby via Instagram in May. In the reel, the couple were seen renewing their vows in Hawaii while cradling Hailey’s baby bump.

For their renewal, Hailey looked elegant in a white lace dress from YSL featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted skirt and long sleeves. She completed the look with a hooded veil and black sunglasses.

Justin, for his part, wore a fuzzy jacket, a baseball cap and dark pants.

Following their ceremony, Hailey showed off her vow renewal ring, which featured a massive oval diamond set in a simple gold band. The ring is estimated to cost a whopping $1 million.