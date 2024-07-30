Hailey Bieber’s maternity style is unmatched.

Hailey, 27, who is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, showed off her growing baby bump in the most fashionable way on Monday, July 29. In the clip, which was shared via Justin’s Instagram account, she rocked a sheer frock featuring a see-through white skirt and a flowy strapless yellow top. She paired the dress with gold hoop earrings, matching chunky bracelets, white rimmed shades and a diamond “B” necklace, honoring her last name.

Justin, 30, cuddled up with Hailey in the reel, rocking a white T-shirt, black pants and brown slippers. He added a pop of color to his look with a neon green beanie.

In the video, Justin adorably kissed Hailey’s head before she lifted up the top of her dress to rub her belly.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has had no shortage of chic looks. Earlier this month, she rocked a knit top while riding a golf cart with Justin.

Her shirt featured a yellow body with a bright green collar and matching sleeves. She matched the piece with a green Polo Ralph Lauren hat and topped her look off with striped yellow shorts and gold hoop earrings.

When she’s not lounging in laid-back outfits, Hailey is stunning in sparkly crop tops, gowns and catsuits.

Last month, she wore a see-through tan dress featuring a plunging neckline while attending a pop-up event for her beauty brand, Rhode, in New York City. Hailey elevated the floor-length design with an oversized tan blazer and silver jewelry.

Hailey and Justin announced her pregnancy via Instagram in May alongside photos of a vow renewal. At the time, she dazzled Us in a fitted Saint Laurent gown that hugged her baby bump and a hooded veil. She accessorized with a diamond ring and gold watch. Justin, for his part, kept it casual in a fuzzy jacket and black baggy pants.