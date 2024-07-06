Your account
Vanessa Morgan Was 3 Months Pregnant at 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Couldn’t ‘Zip This Dress Up’

By
Vanessa Morgan Was 3 Months Pregnant at 2024 SAG Awards, Couldn't 'Zip This Dress Up'
Vanessa Morgan Amy Sussman/WireImage

Vanessa Morgan brought her unborn baby to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and no one even knew.

“Was 3 months pregnant here,” Morgan, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 6. “Almost couldn’t zip this dress up.”

Morgan attended the Critics Choice Awards in January, where she presented with Wild Cards costar Giacomo Gianniotti. The Riverdale alum, for her part, stunned in a red, high-low Zuhair Murad dress that featured a tulle train. Morgan matched her look with delicate silver jewelry and wore her hair in long waves with blunt-cut bangs.

Nearly seven months later, Morgan revealed her pregnancy news.

“So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month,” she wrote via Instagram. “Surprise! Thank you GOD.”

Many of Morgan’s Riverdale costars including Madeleine Petsch, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes shared their best wishes for the actress and boyfriend James Karnik.

“I love you both,” Petsch, 29, wrote via Instagram comment. “The way he lifts you with one arm.”

Lili Reinhart added, “Sweet Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Morgan and Karnik are expecting a daughter, who is due later in July. The little one will be Morgan’s second child; she shares 3-year-old son River with ex-husband Michael Kopach.

“No one really talks about [how hard motherhood is],” Morgan exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “As mothers, we’re really sacrificing our own self-care and our life to really put our children first. I now look at moms as superwomen because it’s a full-time job.”

She continued, “I’m able to be a kid again with him and relive my childhood through his eyes. It’s really special.”

Morgan has been dating Karnik, a professional basketball player, since 2022. Kopach, meanwhile, shares son Vander and daughter Clover with wife Morgan Eudy.

