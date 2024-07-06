Vanessa Morgan brought her unborn baby to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and no one even knew.

“Was 3 months pregnant here,” Morgan, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 6. “Almost couldn’t zip this dress up.”

Morgan attended the Critics Choice Awards in January, where she presented with Wild Cards costar Giacomo Gianniotti. The Riverdale alum, for her part, stunned in a red, high-low Zuhair Murad dress that featured a tulle train. Morgan matched her look with delicate silver jewelry and wore her hair in long waves with blunt-cut bangs.

Nearly seven months later, Morgan revealed her pregnancy news.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Stars Who Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month,” she wrote via Instagram. “Surprise! Thank you GOD.”

Many of Morgan’s Riverdale costars including Madeleine Petsch, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes shared their best wishes for the actress and boyfriend James Karnik.

“I love you both,” Petsch, 29, wrote via Instagram comment. “The way he lifts you with one arm.”

Lili Reinhart added, “Sweet Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Related: Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2024 Hilary Duff, Suki Waterhouse and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2024. Duff announced in December 2023 that she is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae and Duff is the mother of son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. That same month, Duff said […]

Morgan and Karnik are expecting a daughter, who is due later in July. The little one will be Morgan’s second child; she shares 3-year-old son River with ex-husband Michael Kopach.

“No one really talks about [how hard motherhood is],” Morgan exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “As mothers, we’re really sacrificing our own self-care and our life to really put our children first. I now look at moms as superwomen because it’s a full-time job.”

She continued, “I’m able to be a kid again with him and relive my childhood through his eyes. It’s really special.”

Morgan has been dating Karnik, a professional basketball player, since 2022. Kopach, meanwhile, shares son Vander and daughter Clover with wife Morgan Eudy.