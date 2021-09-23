One proud papa! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City on Thursday, September 23, and it appears the father of two had a special memento in tow.

While leaving the United Nations building, where he and the 40-year-old actress met with the U.S. ambassador to the UN, he was spotted carrying a briefcase that was embossed with the phrase, “Archie’s Papa.”

The sweet tribute, which was first pointed out by royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes, is a touching tribute to the 2-year-old, especially since this is Harry and Meghan’s first outing together since Archie became a big brother. The couple welcomed daughter Lilibet in June.

Harry may have stolen the show with his portfolio, but let’s not undermine Meghan’s fabulous fashion. The royal is always dressed to impress — and this outing was no exception.

The former Suits actress had her hair pulled back into her signature sleek bun and kept her makeup to a minimum. When it came to fashion, she wore a black turtleneck from The Row, a pencil skirt and a camel-colored coat that caused quite the stir on social media. After all, it was a toasty 75 degrees in New York City.

“I just don’t get why Meghan Markle is wearing a coat to her NYC trip. It is NOT sweater weather,” a person tweeted. Another added: “Looking at photos of Meghan Markle in a turtleneck and coat in NYC today is making me sweat. It’s a very humid 80 degrees there.”

Maybe Meghan just runs cold, because earlier in the day, when she and the Duke of Sussex met with Mayor Bill de Blasio at the One World Trade Center observatory, she opted for a similar ensemble.

The mom of two looked simply chic in a monochromatic navy ensemble complete with a Giorgio Armani coat, Aquazurra pumps and diamond jewels.

While her diamonds were certainly beautiful, the royal didn’t show off the necklaces she recently got in honor of her children. In a special video released for her 40th birthday, the actress wore two necklaces with her son and daughter’s zodiac signs.

Both pieces were designed by LA-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell. She wore the Taurus Constellation Necklace for Archie, who was born in May 2019, and the Gemini Constellation Necklace Lili.

The pieces have a pretty big price tag, costing $1,785 and $1,600 respectively.