Truly a blushing bride! Princess Eugenie wore a second wedding dress inspired by an English rose as she attended her evening wedding reception at Royal Lodge with new husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

The dress was designed by Zac Posen, who was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. He chose the color to reflect the blush of an English rose and was inspired by the white rose of York (the bride’s full title is Princess Eugenie of York).

The gown also featured the white rose embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which hold together the cape. The pin-tucked plisse silk is cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes.

“It was an incredible honor to create this dress for HRH Princess Eugenie on her wedding day,” the designer said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday. “Her grace, elegance and strength perfectly embody everything I could hope for in a woman wearing our design.”

Eugenie, 28, paired the gown with diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from her husband. She also wore a hair slide belonging to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as well as Queen Victoria’s wheat-ear brooches, which were originally commissioned by William IV in 1830 for Queen Adelaide and were passed down to Queen Victoria in 1837 before eventually being handed down to the Queen in 1952.

The couple tied the knot in front of more than 800 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Friday, nearly five months after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan exchanged vows at the same church in May.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding party, while celebrity guests included Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Liv Tyler and Cara Delevingne. Prince William and Duchess Kate were in attendance as were Harry and Meghan.

Eugenie wore a Peter Pilotto gown for the ceremony, skipping a veil and showing off a scar on her back from scoliosis surgery that she underwent at the age of 12.

The newlyweds celebrated at two receptions; the first was hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon, and a second reception was held in the evening at Royal Lodge in Windsor, which Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.