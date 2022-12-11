Feeling festive! Princess Kate wore a red gown to promote Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation.

In a short promo for the ITV Christmas Eve broadcast, the Princess of Wales, 40, wore a cranberry colored dress that was embellished with a sequined, floral pattern. The frock featured a high neckline and sheer long sleeves. The Duchess of Cornwall let the dress be the focus, accenting the look with just a pair of earrings and leaving her loose curls cascading over her shoulders.

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” Kate says in the promo video.

According to the British TV network, Kate will the special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, December 15. Prince William will be there to support his wife, who he married in 2011. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are also expected to attend the event, which will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.

“Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring,” an ITV press release notes.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is intended to include everyone, regardless of religion. “Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, including ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, which was selected through a public poll last week,” the network noted. The special will also feature musical performances by Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks as well as a duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

In addition to the songs, there will be “Poignant readings” from the Prince of Wales, 40, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will feature narration by Catherine Zeta Jones, an introduction from Princess Kate and video packages that highlight individuals going back to their community. The special, which is set to air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, will also include tributes to the late queen.

Kate has had multiple red dress looks this month. She was spotted in a red Jenny Packham gown accentuated with sequins for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 6. The soiree is held each year and welcomes hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps to the State Rooms of the palace, which makes it one of the rare events where a crown is appropriate. The duchess accessorized with sparkly teardrop-shaped earrings and the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015 for a state banquet.