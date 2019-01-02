It’s official! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a lavish three-day celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in early December, and the bride hasn’t wasted any time debuting her new name. After quietly adding “Jonas” to her Instagram profile, the former Quanitco star has gone a step further, appearing on January 2019 cover of Vogue India with the headline “Priyanka Chopra Jonas: A Women in Love.”

If the Annie Leibovitz-shot photo of the brunette bombshell rocking a scarlet Balenciaga dress with a matching brick red lip — her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring prominently on display — looks familiar, it’s because the image first appeared in the December 2018 issue of American Vogue. But this is the first time the actress has revealed her married name to the press.

In a nearly identical profile to the one that ran in the magazine’s U.S. edition, Chopra and her then-fiancé spoke of how they first met and courted each other, and the bride-to-be spilled that Ralph Lauren would be designing one of the many ensembles she ended up wearing over the course of her wedding weekend.

The iconic American designer had previously designed just three wedding dresses (all for close family), but he personally sent sketches to Chopra after she (and Jonas!) wore his designs to the Met Gala before they were even romantically involved.

As it turned out, she wore the Ralph Lauren dress during the couple’s Christian ceremony that was officiated by Jonas’ dad. The sparkling mock-neck illusion style took some 1,826 man-hours to complete, was fastened with 135 satin buttons and was covered in hand-embroidered lace-like tulle appliqués, mother of pearl paillettes and Swarovski crystals.

For a romantic touch, Chopra also had eight words and phrases, including her husband’s full name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas) and their wedding date (1st December 2018), sewn into the gown. Oh, and then there was the dramatic 75-foot tulle veil.

After continuing their wedding festivities with four (!) receptions spread out over several days and cities, the couple just now appears to be returning to normal life (well, if you consider holidaying in the Swiss Alps with Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner “normal”).

The newlyweds told Vogue that they plan to combine their star power and focus on philanthropy in the coming months , and Chopra has alluded in the past that she hopes to have a large family one day. So while the world anxiously awaits a baby announcement from the lovebirds, at least we have Chopra’s name change to hold Us over.

