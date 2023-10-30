Priyanka Chopra Jonas has yet to debut a Halloween costume this year, but her latest red carpet look was an unintentional nod to spooky season.

The 41-year-old actress attended the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival on Friday, October 27, in a stunning white Tony Ward gown. The floor-length dress featured alternating strips of white satin and gold sequins that resembled bandages of an Egyptian mummy. Chopra Jonas donned an ivory coat to match the gown, which she wore slightly off the shoulder.

For glam, she had her hair pulled up in a tight top knot and sported winged eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick. Her nails were painted a light glittering gold to match the gold sequins in her dress.

Chopra Jonas uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram on Friday featuring the mummy-inspired look. She posed glamorously in front of a piano and captioned it, “Opening night ❤️🙏🏽 Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival.”

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra Jonas’ Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got down on […]

Her husband, Nick Jonas, was quick to comment, writing, “Damn 🔥🔥”.

This is not the first time Chopra Jonas has worn Tony Ward. In December 2022, she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia wearing a couture gown by the same designer. The gown featured a slouchy silhouette, dramatic V-neckline and beaded fringe detailing throughout.

During a masterclass with fellow actress Bhumi Pedneka at the ongoing Mumbai film festival, Chopra Jonas revealed that there have been times when she has had to “fight” for movie roles.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Priyanka Chopra’s Best Style Moments of All Time: Photos Seriously chic! Since Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped into the spotlight, she has blessed Us with some pretty stellar style moments. The Love Again star, who is married to Nick Jonas, doesn’t stray away from fun and funky colors, bold patterns or out-of-the-box silhouettes. She plays with hemlines and jewels, walks with ease in seriously high […]

“There was a particular film I read about and I really wanted to be a part of,” Chopra Jonas explained, per The Times of India. “I got my agents to call the filmmakers and offer myself to audition for the movie. I had to do three rounds of auditions. First was a meeting with the filmmaker, second he came over to my house and did a reading and then the third time we went to the studio and I got the part.”

Chopra Jonas added a few words of advice and encouragement. “I am not afraid of pursuing my dreams and my pride doesn’t stand in front of my dreams ever,” she said. “If you want something, don’t let your pride stand in front of you. Ego is the end of everything, hard work, humility, and persistence is all you need to be successful in any field.”