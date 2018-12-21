Third time’s a charm, right? After enjoying their second wedding reception at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, December 19, the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were at it again on Thursday, December 20, for a third party celebrating their nuptials. And — surprise, surprise — the bride was as stylish as ever in one of her sexiest looks to date.

While Wednesday’s event was hosted by the former Quantico actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra, E! News reported this latest fete was put on by some of her Bollywood costars and friends. Chopra seemed to embrace the more relaxed atmosphere with her midriff-baring two-piece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

According to the brand’s Instagram, the intricately embroidered design featured a custom tulle “Spring Blossom” skirt, which was hand stitched with organza and chiffon flowers, crystals and bugle beads. The crop top, meanwhile, was described as “a full sleeved lace blouse” embellished with sequins and crystals. Oh, and there was a also a sparkly stole to match.

The newlywed accessorized the glittering creation with a double strand of blingy necklaces. Bombshell curls by hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre and a beautiful berry lip by makeup artist Uday Shirali completed the romantic vibe that was decidedly flirtier than her previous two reception looks.

At the initial party held in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 4, Chopra looked every bit the bride in a breathtaking Falguni Shane Peacock couture ensemble. The beaded two-piece design featured hand sewn Swarovski crystals. On Instagram, the brand shared that embroidery included “traditional motifs layered in a myriad of beads depicting a cultural folklore.”

For the first of two more receptions in Mumbai this week, the actress opted for a dramatic formal look that included a custom navy gown and jewels by her go-to designer Sabyasachi. The gold-accented royal blue dress had a strapless sweetheart neckline that complemented the Victorian-inspired statement necklace, bangles and earrings also created by designer.

While there is no telling how many more wedding-related festivities the couple has planned, one thing is certain: Chopra is the glammest bride around.

