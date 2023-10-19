Queen Camilla paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by stunning in one of her favorite tiaras.

Camilla, 76, was seen wearing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland crown while attending a reception in honor of King Charles III’s first visit to London after his coronation on Wednesday, October 18. She paired the tiara — which features diamonds set in silver and gold — with a sparkly Bruce Oldfield gown finished with puffy sleeves and intricate beading, a silver clutch and a diamond necklace and matching earrings that also once belonged to Elizabeth.

Camilla previously wore the same Bruce Oldfield dress in March at a state banquet in Germany. At the time, she paired it with the Greville Tiara, a diamond necklace and glamorous earrings.

This is the first time Camilla has worn the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara since Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.

The tiara was originally a wedding gift to Queen Mary, in 1893. She altered the crown to feature diamonds instead of the 14 pearls that previously topped it. (The pearls were later used in the Lover’s Knot Tiara, which was Princess Diana’s favorite crown. Princess Kate now calls it her favorite as well.)

In 1947, Mary passed the crown to her granddaughter, Elizabeth, as a gift on her nuptials to Prince Phillip. Throughout her reign, she often donned the headpiece and it was even featured on the country’s currency. It was known as one of her favorite crowns to wear.

Oldfield, 73, also designed her coronation dress for Charles III’s May ceremony. For the event, she rocked an ivory gown featuring gold embroidery with her official “CR” emblem, as well as depictions of the couple’s two Jack Russell terrier dogs.

In a May interview with The Guardian, Oldfield opened up about designing for Camilla. “I’ve been designing for her for 13 years. So for more years than I did for Diana, actually,” he said.

Oldfield recalled when he met Camilla in 2010. “It was the time when she’d fallen down in Scotland and sprained her ankle … Because she couldn’t walk around, she sat in a chair, and they put half a dozen chairs around her, and her stewards brought five or six people at a time to sit and talk to her.” The designer continued, “They brought me on my own. And she said: ‘Now, Bruce, I think it’s time that we actually made a few dresses, don’t you?’”

Since, she’s worn his designs during photoshoots, at the 2016 at the State Opening of Parliament, the 2021 premiere of No Time to Die and more.

The royal family has worked with Oldfield for decades. Diana — who died in 1997 at age 36 — made the designer a favorite in the ‘80s and sported multiple of his gowns through the years.