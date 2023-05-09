Quinta Brunson understands the power of fashion. Over the last several months, the comedian has slayed on every red carpet she’s graced in the best designer garbs.

However, finding her stylish rhythm didn’t come easy — which Brunson, 33, says was due in part to her petite frame. In her May 2023 InStyle cover story, which debuted online on Tuesday, May 9, the Abbott Elementary creator opened up about the search for someone to dress her.

“Not only am I 4-foot-11, [but] I’m 4-foot-11 with breasts and a butt,” Brunson told the magazine. “And that’s just the cardinal sin: to be short and have the nerve to have any type of curve.”

It wasn’t until the TV writer teamed up with stylist Bryon Javar that everything began to align. “Before working with Bryon, there were times where I would work with other stylists and I just have to be like, ‘I’m not this young,’ or, ‘This feels too young for me.’ And [they would tell me], ‘No, you can pull it off,’” the Pennsylvania native explained. “And I would be like, ‘But it’s not about pulling it off. It’s about what I want to represent when I come to certain award shows or certain events I have to do.’ I’m not just an actress, not just a writer, not just a producer, not just a showrunner. I want to make sure I can convey who I am through what I wear.”

Together, Brunson and Javar are using clothes to “embrace a key element of writing 101: Show; don’t tell.”

“[Fashion is] another extension of me, showing who I am without talking,” the Emmy winner told InStyle. “I started to hate talking as I got further in my journey. Things like fashion can help you say something without saying anything. I’ve come to really appreciate that.”

Earlier this month, Brunson brought her A-game to the 2023 Met Gala, marking her debut at fashion’s biggest night. For the glitzy soirée on May 1, she sparkled in a Prabal Gurung dress that was equipped with black tulle and firework detailing.

The Met Gala was just the latest of Brunson’s major fashion wins. The A Black Lady Sketch alum previously looked like a walking bouquet in custom Dolce & Gabbana at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12. That same month, Brunson was statuesque in a bright pink frock by Greta Constantine at Essence magazine’s 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

One of Brunson’s most standout style moments, however, came when she attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4. She shimmered in a plunging yellow gown by Aliétte that featured a sparkly bodice and a feathered skirt.