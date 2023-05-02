Ready for her school picture! Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson brought her A-game to the 2023 Met Gala.

The 33-year-old star sparkled as she made her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 1, in a Prabal Gurung pink dress with black tulle and firework detailing.

Brunson went full glam with matching sheer full-length gloves and a fierce braided updo. She topped off her look with De Beer jewelry, including diamond earrings.

“I’m excited,” the A Black Lady Sketch Show alum told reporters on the red carpet via Entertainment Tonight. “It’s my first time here so I am just taking it all in and trying to serve.”

Fashion’s biggest night — which paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — came after a whirlwind awards season for Brunson and the rest of her ABC cast.

In September 2022, Abbott Elementary won three Emmy Awards. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard, took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Brunson, meanwhile, who portrays Janine Teagues, won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and the show also nabbed the Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series honor.

The hits kept on coming for the comedy with two Critics Choice Awards wins in January and three Golden Globes trophies, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. The following month, the series received praise after it won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The half-hour sitcom, which follows teachers at a public school in Philadelphia, premiered in December 2021. It wasn’t long until the cast knew they had something special.

“I looked at this show and went, if it makes me laugh and cry on the page, I don’t know if we’re going to get there once I see it, but I know what’s here,” Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “And then I met Quinta and I was like, ‘This is the most adorable human on the planet.’ She cannot not be likable. Everybody that sees her, loves her. So I said, we got a shot.”

The Parent Trap star, 59, recalled: “And then first week of shooting the pilot, the chemistry was so off the chain that we were all like, ‘Do you all feel this? Like, we’re not making this up. Right? No, but shut up. Don’t anybody jinx it.’ So we all felt it.”

Ralph, for her part, exclusively told Us in February that she also knew the show was destined for greatness during season 1. Abbott Elementary was renewed for season 3 in January.

“When we were shooting the pilot, Tyler [James Williams] and I had a moment where we looked at each other and he literally said, ‘You feel it, don’t you?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, I feel it. Something is going on here. Something is happening,’” the Connecticut native, 66, said at the time. “Going into the first season — the first 18 episodes — we were not shocked at all. We knew we were doing something very special.”

