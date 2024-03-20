Rachel McAdams Unveils Dark Hair Makeover 

Rachel McAdams has gone back to dark hair.

McAdams, 45, who is most known for her sunny blonde mane, showed off brunette tresses at the Broadway opening of An Enemy of the People in New York City on Monday, March 18.

The actress’ chocolate-colored strands were parted to the side and styled in loose curls that drew attention to her subtle honey highlights.

McAdams’ transformation comes as she rocked a bronde (a blonde hue mixed with in with shades of brown) crown while promoting her play Mary Jane in the Big Apple earlier this month. (McAdams stars as the titular character, a single mother grappling with an impossible family situation. Previews for the show begin on Tuesday, April 2.)

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

McAdams latest stint as a brunette isn’t the first time she’s experimented with the color. She rocked brown-mahogany hair throughout the Most Wanted Man press tour in 2014. In 2004, she famously sported a deep chestnut bob with a blunt fringe.

She also rocked dark hair in the 2005 Wedding Crashers — a year after donning bleach blonde locks in the original Mean Girls. In addition to blonde and brunette, McAdams has played around with pink streaks.

McAdams’ longtime colorist, Craig Moir, revealed to Allure in January 2012 that the actress is a natural brunette. McAdams has also opened up about her changing look, telling LiveJournal in 2008 that she’s “always changing parts” of herself.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

“Even when I was young, I wanted to change my hair color,” she recalled. “I was so determined that I dyed my hair with Kool-Aid. You dunk your head in a bowl of red Kool-Aid for four hours, and it comes out apricot. Not that pretty, but it is still transforming.”

She told Glamour in 2012 that has dreams of “doing blue at some point.”