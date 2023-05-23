Nothing screams “new chapter” more than a hair change — and Reese Witherspoon is living proof. The actress unveiled chic bangs following her split from husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon, 47, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 23, to show off her fresh ‘do. “I love the South,” the Legally Blonde star captioned a snap that showed her smiling next to a magnolia tree. Witherspoon looked refreshed as her wispy fringe framed her face.

The Big Little Lies alum’s comments section quickly filled up with praise from her followers and famous friends. “I like when you get bangs,” wrote Chelsea Handler as TV personality Elaine Welteroth gushed, “Wowow these bangs are SO GOOD on you.”

Witherspoon previously sported bangs in 2012 and then again in 2017 before growing them out.

Her latest hair makeover comes after she filed for divorce from Toth, 52, after more than a decade of marriage. The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their breakup, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on April 1. In the court papers, Witherspoon noted that she and Toth signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2011 wedding.

The twosome announced their separation in March 2023 in a joint statement via Instagram.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The pair continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The Little Fires Everywhere alum and the CAA talent agent tied the knot in March 2011 and would have celebrated their 12th anniversary on March 26. The two met in early 2010 — shortly after Witherspoon’s split from ex Jake Gyllenhaal — and Us broke the news of their engagement less than a year later.

The exes welcomed their son, Tennessee, in September 2012. Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, to whom she was married from June 1999 to June 2008.

Since news of their divorce broke, Witherspoon is taking time for herself.

“Reese is literally just coming out of a marriage so the last thing on her mind is getting into a committed relationship,” a source exclusively told Us last month.