Just when you thought Regé-Jean Page couldn’t be any more dapper, the former Bridgerton star has been announced as the new face of Armani Code.

The fragrance, which first debuted 18 years ago, is getting a makeover to complement its newest ambassador and encourage the idea of “modern masculinity,” the label shared in a press release on Tuesday, June 21. The look features a rounded-square shape bottle as well as a rewrite of the classic scent that maintains its woody identity.

“Regé Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy,” the brand’s founder, Giorgio Armani, said in a press release on Tuesday, June 21. “He authentically and soon spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time,” the designer, 87, added.

In addition to the announcement, which included timeless black and white photos of Page, the London-born star, 34, will be featured in the campaign that introduces the new cologne. The ad — directed by Manu Cossu — will debut in September. Page joins an A-list Armani Beauty family that includes Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Barbara Palvin and more.

The For the People star called the gig an “absolute privilege.” He continued: “It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like, and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future.”

Armani’s reveal comes after Page reunited with his Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey at the Giorgio Armani spring 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Monday, June 20. The men looked as good as ever with Page in a navy blazer and coordinating trousers. For his part, Bailey, 34, looked cool in a patterned button up.

After appearing as the Duke of Hastings in season 1 of the Netflix drama, Page revealed in April 2021 that he wouldn’t be returning for season 2. Bailey reprised his role as Anthony Bridgerton (the brother of the Duke’s wife, Daphne Bridgerton) for the second installment, which explores his decision to finally marry.

Since exiting the hit series, Page has kept busy. The actor is gearing up for the release of The Gray Man, which premieres on Netflix on July 22. The film follows Ryan Gosling‘s Court Gentry — a CIA operative who uncovers dark secrets about the agency. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are also a part of the cast.

