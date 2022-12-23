RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami.

According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41 — who helped design her husband’s diamond band — knew exactly what she was looking for. “Porsha told Simon she wanted a big and beautiful emerald cut diamond,” Agami exclusively tells Us Weekly of Williams’ handmade platinum infinity ring. “Simon contacted me and said he was looking for a superb quality and fine cut diamond.”

“She wanted something sophisticated and elegant,” he continues, “and that’s what she got!”

While Williams sealed the deal with a bauble that perfectly complemented her brilliant emerald cut engagement ring (also designed by Agami) it seems the reality star is just one of many who opted for that style this year. “Top ring trends of 2022 were elongated shapes, cushions, ovals, emerald cuts and radiants,” the jeweler says, noting most ring buyers opted for “yellow gold” and rings evoking a sense of being “timeless and not fussy.”

Williams and the philanthropist, 58, kicked off the celebrations by marrying on November 25 in a traditional Nigerian wedding. A day later, the pair exchanged vows once again in a stunning church ceremony attended by former costars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The happy couple got engaged in May 2021 after just a month together.

Agami has seen a fair share of celebrity engagements being used as inspiration for customers — as such, he’s sharing some valuable advice for those searching for the ring. “Seek out something that expresses who you are and something you’d be proud to pass down to one of your children,” he advises. “Never buy something because it’s something someone else loves — buy it because you love it.”

But, if you’re all out of ideas, there’s no harm in looking to the most iconic pieces of jewelry. “My favorite of all time is Elizabeth Taylor‘s [engagement ring, given to her by ex Mike Todd],” Agami says. “Classic emerald cut, old school, luxurious — and just something you cannot take yours eyes off of.”